PVF loses Brazilian coach services for volleyball team

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Volleyball Fed­eration (PVF) will lose the services of Brazilian Coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz, as he signed the agreement with Korea after getting an attractive offer to train the Korean national volleyball team.The Pakistan Volley­ball Federation is currently paying him around $4,000 per month but Korea not only promised to double the monthly amount, but also offered him a full pack­age that included boarding and lodging for his entire family and education for children in the best avail­able institutions.Under the coaching of Issanaye Ramires, Pakistanbeat one of the world’s best volley­ball team Korea in straight sets at Asian Games last year. Green shirts also de­feated India with utmost ease in the high-profile event.Korea has offered Issanaye one of the most lucrative packages which was difficult to turn down. The Brazilian coach, who has trained the Pakistan team for almost a year now, has finally decided to part ways, grabbing the offer with both hands.PVF Chairman Ch Mohammad Yaqoobis also upset on los­ing the services of such an able coach, saying no doubt the Brazilian coach is one of the best around and he has proved that by help­ing Pakistan beat some of the best outfits in Asia. He also helped Pakistan reach as high as No 5 in Asia in less than a year. “The PVF has very limited resources and as such cannot offer him the package that Korea has doled out for him,” said PVF Chairman. “The depar­ture of Issanaye Ramires has left us in a tough cor­ner but now we are work­ing on best available op­tions for the new coach as April will be last month of Brazilian coach of training and coaching with the Pak­istan team,” he added.