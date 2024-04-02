QMC liable for Rs1.05b on account of non-payment to contractors, parties

QUETTA - The Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) is now liable for Rs1.05 billion on account of non-payment to contractors and parties due to their inefficiency, corruption and inability to simplify and bring amendment in the revenue generation method. The amount would double the following year if it wasn’t paid to the contractors and other parties work with QMC.

The QMC has been losing billions of rupees a year due to improper legislation and a lack of a mechanism for collecting rent for government-leased shops and properties situated in prime lo­cations of the Quetta.

“Quetta Metropolitan Corporation collects rent from its as many as 900 shops and 63 leased prop­erties located in the prime locations of the provin­cial capital on a monthly basis for just between Rs25 and Rs30,” Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Ad­ministrator Quetta said.

Talking to media, he said that old legislation coupled with incompetence and corruption has exacerbated the financial crisis of the Quetta Met­ropolitan Corporation.

With its 900 stores and 63 buildings, the corpo­ration may bring in Rs300 million a month in rev­enue. Conversely, he expressed regret that only a small amount, measured in thousands, is gathered.

Expressing his regret over the apathy of the oc­cupants of the government-leased properties, he said there are 20 shops and leased properties that did not pay a single penny during last seven years.

I’ll keep battling against this mafia, and in this regard, I’ve briefed the court on the damage done to the national kitty.

He promised that once the law is passed and ap­propriate changes are made, the QMC will begin to earn billions of rupees in revenue from its own properties. The case will be brought before the provincial cabinet for consideration.

Hamza Shafqat who was assigned additional charge of administrator besides his own duties as Commissioner Quetta by the CM Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, said “he will live up to the expec­tations of the chief executive by streamlining the metropolitan corporation”.

A comprehensive plan has been formulated to strengthen QMC and generate enough money from its own resources ensuring civic facilities to the masses. He said the authority would operate around 100 parking spots though Private Partner­ship Model and enhanced tax collection to gener­ate more revenue from its resources which would be spent on the development of the city.

The government had established parking plaza aimed to overcome roadside problems and pro­vide safe parking places for the commuters.

Hamza Shafqat said the Balochistan government was providing only 30 percent fund and QMC had generated 20 percent amount from its own re­sources of its total expenditure.

The QMC was facing 50 percent deficit of its monthly expenditure, due to which, the situation was deteriorating with every passing day, he add­ed. Due to lack of funds QMC has not purchased machinery, tools and other equipments since 1994 causing issues to collect and disposed off the garbage. Hamza further stressed that mea­sures would be taken to bring a positive change in the city’s landscape besides multiplying its beauty and resolving public issues.

He said the residents of the provincial capital had been suffering from multiple problems due to the lack of funds and planning by the civic authorities.