Ramazan festivities ‘Mah-e-Isar O Aman’ unveiled at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD - Lok Virsa is currently hosting “Mah-e-Isar O Aman,” a cultural celebration featuring Naat and Tilawat competitions, a captivating calligraphy exhibition, and a tempting array of cultural foods. The event, organized in honor of Ramadan, will continue until Eid-ul-Fitr and offers a diverse range of activities to mark the holy month. In a statement, Lok Virsa emphasized the importance of unity, compassion, and devotion during Ramadan, urging people to come together to create unforgettable memories. The festivities, commencing daily at 5 PM, encompass Tilawat and Naat competitions, providing spiritual reflections for attendees. Moreover, Islamic calligraphy exhibitions and devotional Qawwali performances contribute to the enriching experience