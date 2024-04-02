Ramazan festivities ‘Mah-e-Isar O Aman’ unveiled at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD - Lok Virsa is currently hosting “Mah-e-Isar O Aman,” a cultural celebration featuring Naat and Tilawat com­petitions, a captivating calligraphy exhibition, and a tempting array of cultural foods. The event, organized in honor of Ramadan, will continue until Eid-ul-Fitr and offers a diverse range of activities to mark the holy month. In a statement, Lok Virsa emphasized the importance of unity, compassion, and devo­tion during Ramadan, urging people to come together to create un­forgettable memories. The festivities, com­mencing daily at 5 PM, encompass Tilawat and Naat competitions, providing spiritual re­flections for attendees. Moreover, Islamic cal­ligraphy exhibitions and devotional Qaw­wali performances contribute to the en­riching experience