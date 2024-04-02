Remembering Masroor Anwar: poet and songwriter extraordinaire

ISLAMABAD - The death anniversary of the re­nowned poet, songwriter, and story writer, Masroor Anwar, was observed on Monday. Anwar’s illustrious career spanned across writing hundreds of film and national songs, as well as film stories and dialogues. Born in Shimla on January 6, 1944, Masroor Anwar migrated to Pakistan following the partition of the subcontinent. Driven by a profound interest in poetry and literature, he joined Radio Pakistan as a staff artist after completing his studies. It was under the mentorship of Iqbal Shehzad that Anwar penned his first film song for the movie “Ban­jaran” (1962). Subsequently, he col­laborated with stalwarts such as Waheed Murad, Pervez Malik, and Sohail Rana, producing numerous hit films during the 1960s and 1970s. Anwar’s fame soared to its zenith in the 1970s, buoyed by the widespread popularity of his compositions, in­cluding the iconic song “Soni Dharti Allah Rakhe Qadam Qadam Abad.” His lyrical prowess and musical contribu­tions left an indelible mark on Paki­stani cinema and culture. In recogni­tion of his outstanding contributions, Masroor Anwar was posthumously awarded the Pride of Performance by the President of Pakistan in 1997. He passed away in Lahore on April 1, 1996, at the age of 51, and was laid to rest in the same city.