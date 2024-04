LAHORE - Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 381 emergencies during the month of March, this was disclosed by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, in a monthly performance report. Rescue 1122 received 33,925 calls, out of which 15,821 were deemed unnecessary, and 17,723 calls were dropped. The spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal, said that among the calls received, 381 individuals were attended