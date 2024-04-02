Rescue 1122 tackled 647 emergencies in March in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Rescue 1122 on Monday issued a performance report of March, featur­ing a total of 647 emergencies tack­led with an average seven minutes response time by the district’s emer­gency service.

Spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said while sharing details said the service provided first medical aid to about 649 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling differ­ent emergencies over last month un­der the leadership of District Emer­gency Officer Awais Babar.

He said the emergencies includ­ed 487 medical, 122 road traffic acci­dents, 19 fire eruptions, 11 bullet in­juries or fight, two drowning, one cylinder blast and five were recover­ies-related emergencies.

He said a total of 75426 calls were received by the emergency service, but 60331 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During the period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emer­gencies, benefiting 73 patients.

During this period, he said that res­cue teams also arranged training ses­sions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for educational institu­tions and other organizations in the district.