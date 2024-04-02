Revenue official arrested for taking bribe

MULTAN - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an official of Tehsildar office for taking bribe and recovered bribe money from his possession during a special raid conducted here Monday. According to ACE sources, Muham­mad Abdullah submitted an applica­tion with ACE against Muhammamd Sarwar who was serving as reader to Tehsildar office Burewala. He al­leged the official had already taken Rs 30,000 as illegal gratification and was demanding another Rs 50,000 for transfer of land. Taking action on the application, a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment led by Circle Officer Mansoor Ahmed Khan, under the su­pervision of Magistrate Hafiz Nafees Ahmed, raided the office and arrested Muhammad Sarwar red-handed. The team also recovered marked currency worth Rs 50,000 from his possession. Case has been registered with ACE Burewala and further investigations were underway, ACE sources added.

RATION DISTRIBUTED AMONG 350 FAMILIES OF ORPHAN KIDS

Al-Khidmat Foundation Multan dis­tributed ration among 350 families of orphan kids at a ceremony held at Jamia ul Aloom Masoom Shah road, here on Monday. Chief of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Safdar Iqbal Hashmi, President Ahmed Chughtai and some others were also present in the cer­emony. Each ration packet comprised of flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, vermicel­lies, and some other items of daily use. Dr Safdar Hashmi while address­ing the participants informed that Al-Khidmat Foundation was bearing nutritional and educational expenses of over 1200 kids in Multan.