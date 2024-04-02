I am writing to express my deep concern about the lack of reliable public transportation options and the unreliability of cab services in our area, Scheme 33, Gulzar e Hijri, Karachi. This issue significantly impacts our daily lives and restricts our ability to move freely within the city.
Commuting by public transport is often an unpleasant and time-consuming experience. The unavailability of buses and other public transport options forces residents to rely on ride-hailing apps like Uber and Careem. However, even these services are proving to be increasingly unreliable. Cab drivers frequently cancel rides upon learning the destination, citing concerns about street crimes, especially at night.
This situation creates a sense of isolation and restricts our ability to travel for work, education, healthcare, and other essential needs. It disproportionately affects those who cannot afford private vehicles, further marginalising them within the city.
Safe streets and roads and a dependable transportation system are the backbone of a functioning city. We implore the authorities to take immediate steps to improve the situation regarding road safety. Installing well-maintained streetlights in poorly lit areas can significantly improve visibility, making it harder for criminals to operate under the cover of darkness. Additionally, placing security cameras at strategic locations can act as a visual deterrent and provide valuable footage for identifying perpetrators if a crime does occur. This combination of improved lighting and camera surveillance can contribute to a safer environment, discouraging robberies and snatching incidents and ensuring equitable access to transportation for all residents of Gulzar e Hijri.
MARIA AHMED SIDDIQUI,
Karachi.