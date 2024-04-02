Rs600,000 fines imposed on food outlets in Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh Food Au­thority (SFA) teams on Monday have imposed Rs600,000 fines against food outlets in districts South, East and West of Karachi for substan­dard food and poor hy­giene conditions. Ac­cording to the details, the operation was con­ducted under the super­vision of Director Gen­eral (DG) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain. Direc­tor Operations Rafiq Memon and other offi­cers were also present on this occasion. The teams of Sindh Food Authority inspected the food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri in these districts. A fine of Rs50,000 each was imposed on Jeddah Pak­wan Centre and Jeddah Biryani while Tipu Ber­gen fined of Rs200,000. The Sindh Food Author­ity team collected the fine on the spot. A fine of Rs300,000 was also imposed on Faisal Ma­lik Shop. The workers at these food centres were not aware of the rules of hygiene. Ex­pired food items, found at these food centres, were also wasted on the spot. Talking on this oc­casion, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain said that people asso­ciated with food items business should fol­low the SOPs of Sindh Food Authority. We are ensuring the supply of quality food items to the public, said Agha.