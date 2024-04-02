Rs600,000 fines imposed on food outlets in Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) teams on Monday have imposed Rs600,000 fines against food outlets in districts South, East and West of Karachi for substandard food and poor hygiene conditions. According to the details, the operation was conducted under the supervision of Director General (DG) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain. Director Operations Rafiq Memon and other officers were also present on this occasion. The teams of Sindh Food Authority inspected the food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri in these districts. A fine of Rs50,000 each was imposed on Jeddah Pakwan Centre and Jeddah Biryani while Tipu Bergen fined of Rs200,000. The Sindh Food Authority team collected the fine on the spot. A fine of Rs300,000 was also imposed on Faisal Malik Shop. The workers at these food centres were not aware of the rules of hygiene. Expired food items, found at these food centres, were also wasted on the spot. Talking on this occasion, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain said that people associated with food items business should follow the SOPs of Sindh Food Authority. We are ensuring the supply of quality food items to the public, said Agha.