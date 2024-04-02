SACM KP on Industries visits KP-BOIT

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minis­ter (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim on Monday visited Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade office here at Pesha­war and briefed by the relevant officials on sector wise on-going activities, progress and future road map of the board.

Upon his visit to KP-BOIT, Di­rector Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar, highlighted that functions, efficiency and role of KP-BOIT needs to be improved and strengthened so that invest­ment and trade can be better fa­cilitated. He also highlighted that SMART investment attrac­tion techniques are required to be used to improve investment attraction, both foreign & local in the province.

He said that Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initi­atives (PRMI) are our priorities and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince should be ahead of others in terms of promoting and im­plementing Ease of Doing Busi­ness and creating an enabling business environment. He fur­ther desired that KP-BOIT must reach out to local investors in­cluding leading industrialists on top priority under his lead­ership and highlight issues hin­dering opportunities available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, the SACM di­rected KP-BOIT to ensure pro­gress updates of each industry with timeline, working within the umbrella of SEZA. He also directed that a sector-wise pres­entation be made by each sector specialist in next week.

He further directed that strengthening of KP-BOIT through its vision and mission as per law is mandatory, so that the importance of KP-BOIT can be highlighted in other institutions/departments of the province.

He also stressed on issues and challenges in investment pro­jects of each sector to be pre­sented to him and a way for­ward be drawn to make the investment climate in the prov­ince viable so that the avail­able potential resources are leveraged to strengthen the Province’s Economy. The SACM appreciated KP-BOIT’s perfor­mance and assured of all possi­ble cooperation.