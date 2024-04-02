SACM KP on Industries visits KP-BOIT

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim on Monday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade office here at Peshawar and briefed by the relevant officials on sector wise on-going activities, progress and future road map of the board.
Upon his visit to KP-BOIT, Director Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar, highlighted that functions, efficiency and role of KP-BOIT needs to be improved and strengthened so that investment and trade can be better facilitated. He also highlighted that SMART investment attraction techniques are required to be used to improve investment attraction, both foreign & local in the province.
He said that Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiatives (PRMI) are our priorities and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province should be ahead of others in terms of promoting and implementing Ease of Doing Business and creating an enabling business environment. He further desired that KP-BOIT must reach out to local investors including leading industrialists on top priority under his leadership and highlight issues hindering opportunities available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On the occasion, the SACM directed KP-BOIT to ensure progress updates of each industry with timeline, working within the umbrella of SEZA. He also directed that a sector-wise presentation be made by each sector specialist in next week.
He further directed that strengthening of KP-BOIT through its vision and mission as per law is mandatory, so that the importance of KP-BOIT can be highlighted in other institutions/departments of the province.
He also stressed on issues and challenges in investment projects of each sector to be presented to him and a way forward be drawn to make the investment climate in the province viable so that the available potential resources are leveraged to strengthen the Province’s Economy. The SACM appreciated KP-BOIT’s performance and assured of all possible cooperation.