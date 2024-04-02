Tuesday, April 02, 2024
‘Separate graveyards to be set up for transgenders’

Our Staff Reporter
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Advisor to Chief Minister on Zakat, Ushar, Social Welfare and Wom­en Empowerment Mashal Azam Yousafzai has said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, at every station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa five kanals of land is being allotted for trans­gender (Khwajasara) graveyard. 

A special ward will be estab­lished in the government hospital at divisional level for their treat­ment, where they can be treated with the best arrangements.

Mashal Azam Yousafzai fur­ther said that the welfare of every member of the society is among the priorities of the provincial government. Improving the living conditions of the weaker sections of the society is the top priority of the provincial government.

Our Staff Reporter

