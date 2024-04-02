Sindh govt launches PRS in five districts with cost of 49.5m euros

BADIN - The Government of Sindh has initi­ated the Poverty Reduction Strat­egy (PRS) in five districts of Sindh province with cost of 49.5 million euros through Directorate of Urban, Regional Policy & Strategic Planning (URP&SP), P&DD in collaboration with United Nations Industrial De­velopment Organisation (UNIDO) under its programme Poverty Al­leviation & Inclusive Development across Rural Sindh, PAIDAR.

These views were expressed by the Dr Imtiaz Bhatti, Director Gen­eral, URP&SP and Badural Salam, National Programme Coordinator UNIDO while briefing the partici­pants of the consultative workshop held under the presidency of Abdul Fattah Hulio, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin at Darbar Hall Badin on Monday. While briefing to the par­ticipants, they explained that main objective of the consultative work­shop was to initiate the discussion with key stakeholders over to reduce poverty level at the rural and urban levels of the district.

Adding, they expressed that at the initial level, the implementation of Rural Growth Centre (RGC) at Taluka Talhar of district Badin was being started under the Poverty Reduc­tion Strategy. The detail scoping is to be undertaken to identify pos­sible development schemes related to Health, Education, WASH, Road Infrastructure etc with the objective that all social services are available to the population of the RGC and its surroundings areas, they added.

They said that an exercise will be meld with the government’s overall efforts to mitigate the effects of the multidimensional poverty.