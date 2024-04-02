The recent strides made by the Sindh Information Commission in ensuring transparency and accountability within our province. With its recent full functionality, the commission has emerged as a beacon of hope for citizens seeking access to information vital for informed decision-making and democratic participation.
The establishment of the Sindh Information Commission signifies a significant step towards promoting good governance and upholding the right to information for all citizens. Its role in overseeing the implementation of the Right to Information Act in Sindh is crucial in fostering a culture of openness and accountability within government institutions.
By facilitating access to information, the commission empowers citizens to hold authorities accountable and participate actively in the democratic process. It serves as a vital mechanism for promoting transparency, combating corruption, and enhancing public trust in governmental processes.
Furthermore, the commission’s commitment to ensuring the timely and efficient resolution of information requests is commendable. Its efforts to streamline processes and promote greater awareness of citizens’ rights under the Right to Information Act are laudable achievements that deserve recognition.
However, while celebrating the achievements of the Sindh Information Commission, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. Continued support from the government, adequate resources, and capacity-building initiatives are necessary to strengthen the commission’s mandate and expand its reach to all corners of the province.
In conclusion, I urge the authorities to continue their support for the Sindh Information Commission and its endeavors to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement. Together, let us strive to build a more open, inclusive, and democratic society for the benefit of all.
AFTAB AHMED KHASKHELI,
Sindh.