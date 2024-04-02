Spy cameras found in South Korea polling stations

SEOUL - South Korea is seeking to arrest two men for al­legedly helping a YouTuber to install dozens of spy cameras at voting stations. The authorities believe the pair are the accomplices of the social media in­fluencer, who was seeking to confirm his unfound­ed election fraud claims.

The influencer, who is in his 40s, was arrested late last week. Early voting in South Korea’s par­liamentary elections is due to take place on Friday and Saturday. According to police in the western city of Incheon, illegal cameras were found at ap­proximately 40 locations nationwide - including polling stations and vote counting centres.

Many of these were disguised as telecommu­nications equipment, Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper reported.

On Monday, the head of the National Office of Investigation said that a search was underway for two men, one in his 50s and one in his 70s.

harges against them include unlawful entry of properties and violating security laws, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.