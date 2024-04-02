Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Taunsa tragedy

April 02, 2024
Letters

In our beloved nation, a grim re­ality plagues communities in Ta­unsa Sharif and the Mount Sulaim­an belt: the relentless grip of cancer. With millions affected nationwide, the situation is particularly dire in these regions, where thousands grapple with life-threatening diag­noses, ranging from lung and throat cancers to afflictions of the intes­tines, breasts, blood, liver, brain, pancreas, and stomach.

The causes of this epidemic are multifaceted, rooted in unchecked radiation, electromagnetic waves, air pollution, and the chronic scarci­ty of clean drinking water—a long-standing issue in Taunsa Sharif. The death toll has staggered to a dread­ful extent. Despite these glaring challenges, the response has been inadequate. The absence of com­prehensive healthcare infrastruc­ture leaves residents vulnerable and without recourse. Urgent action is imperative. The government must swiftly establish a Cancer hospital to combat this deadly epidemic con­sidering the dreadful extent.

As a nation, we must rally together to eradicate the root causes of this scourge. We must advocate for clean air, water, and environments, while also addressing harmful behaviours and substances. Our collective re­solve will pave the way for a health­ier future for our beloved country, sparing future generations from the ravages of this insidious disease.

SAEED UR REHMAN QAISRANI,

Lahore.

