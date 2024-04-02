Taunsa tragedy

In our beloved nation, a grim reality plagues communities in Taunsa Sharif and the Mount Sulaiman belt: the relentless grip of cancer. With millions affected nationwide, the situation is particularly dire in these regions, where thousands grapple with life-threatening diagnoses, ranging from lung and throat cancers to afflictions of the intestines, breasts, blood, liver, brain, pancreas, and stomach.
The causes of this epidemic are multifaceted, rooted in unchecked radiation, electromagnetic waves, air pollution, and the chronic scarcity of clean drinking water—a long-standing issue in Taunsa Sharif. The death toll has staggered to a dreadful extent. Despite these glaring challenges, the response has been inadequate. The absence of comprehensive healthcare infrastructure leaves residents vulnerable and without recourse. Urgent action is imperative. The government must swiftly establish a Cancer hospital to combat this deadly epidemic considering the dreadful extent.
As a nation, we must rally together to eradicate the root causes of this scourge. We must advocate for clean air, water, and environments, while also addressing harmful behaviours and substances. Our collective resolve will pave the way for a healthier future for our beloved country, sparing future generations from the ravages of this insidious disease.
SAEED UR REHMAN QAISRANI,
Lahore.