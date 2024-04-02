Thatta Police launce massive crackdown against criminals

THATTA - Amid surge in street crimes, Thatta Police have launched a crackdown against criminals involved in heinous offences including the supply of drugs and other substances. According to information gathered by this correspondent, as many as 19 no­torious delinquents have been arrested while four of them were nabbed after brief encounters.

Thatta SSP Dr Imran Khan on Monday told local reporters that they were committed to wipe out crime from Thatta. “Ashiq Totani, Noor Soomro and Zahid Chandio were wanted in more than 16 cases,” he said and added that the operation against the criminals would continue. The po­lice have formed a strategy to trace the hideouts of vagabonds involved in supply of narcotic sub­stances mainly ice and hashish. Thatta SSP has urged citizens and other institutions to cooperate with police for eradication of crime.