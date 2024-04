BAHAWALPUR - Thousands of faithfuls sat in Aitkaf previous night in various Masajids of Baha­walpur. Special arrange­ments were made for Ait­kaf in Masajid. The biggest congregation of faithful for Aitkaf was held at Faizan-e-Madina Bahawalpur. District Police has beefed up security at Masajid and public places. Additional police personnel have been deployed for security while metal detectors and walk­through gates are also be­ing used at Masajid.