Timber Wolves, YMCA, Bulls A qualify for Ramadan Cup Basketball semis

LAHORE - Timber Wolves, YMCA, Bulls A and Reapers Red qualified for the club category semifinals of the All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament at outdoor basketball courts of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. According to tournament organizing secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, under the supervision of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) with the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), 48 clubs are taking part in the club category of the tournament being organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) in three different categories.In the club category quarterfinals, Timber Wolves defeated Mustang Club by 21-12 points. Ali Kazmi scored 12 and Muhammad Osama scored 6 points for the winning side.YMCA toppled United Kingsby 21-15 points with Muhammad Hamza scoring 8 and Hammad Ali 6 points for YMCA. In the third quarterfinal, Bulls A beat Bulls B by 17-14 points while Reapers Red thrashed Raptors White 20-8 points to enter the last four stage.