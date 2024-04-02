Timber Wolves, YMCA, Bulls A qualify for Ramadan Cup Basketball semis

LAHORE - Timber Wolves, YMCA, Bulls A and Reapers Red qualified for the club cat­egory semifinals of the All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tourna­ment at outdoor basket­ball courts of Pakistan Sports Complex Islam­abad. According to tourna­ment organizing secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, under the supervision of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) with the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), 48 clubs are taking part in the club category of the tournament be­ing organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) in three different categories.In the club cat­egory quarterfinals, Tim­ber Wolves defeated Mus­tang Club by 21-12 points. Ali Kazmi scored 12 and Muhammad Osama scored 6 points for the winning side.YMCA toppled United Kingsby 21-15 points with Muhammad Hamza scor­ing 8 and Hammad Ali 6 points for YMCA. In the third quarterfinal, Bulls A beat Bulls B by 17-14 points while Reapers Red thrashed Raptors White 20-8 points to enter the last four stage.