TJP chief denounces anti-national propaganda on Besham attack

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan, Mohammad Abdullah Gul, addressing journalists on Monday, highlighted the exposure of anti-national propaganda surrounding the Basham attack.
He emphasized that the recent cowardly act in the Basham area, resulting in the tragic deaths of five Chinese engineers, was exploited by anti-national elements to spread frustration via social media. Despite claims of project halts and layoffs, Chinese officials have clarified that work on the Tarbela Dam expansion project will resume, ensuring employees’ rights. Both the Chinese Embassy and Consulate General in Pakistan condemned the attack, reiterating China’s commitment to combating terrorism.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stressed the joint responsibility of Pakistan and China in holding terrorists accountable. The resumption of work on the Tarbela Dam expansion project signifies China’s unwavering dedication to infrastructure development and economic cooperation with Pakistan. Abdullah Gul emphasized the significance of Chinese authorities’ statements and the continuation of work at Dasu and the Tarbela Dam expansion project, denouncing the efforts of anti-national elements to exploit the tragedy for political gain.