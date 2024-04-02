TJP chief denounces anti-national propaganda on Besham attack

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan, Mohammad Abdullah Gul, addressing journalists on Monday, highlighted the expo­sure of anti-national propagan­da surrounding the Basham at­tack.

He emphasized that the re­cent cowardly act in the Bash­am area, resulting in the tragic deaths of five Chinese engineers, was exploited by anti-national elements to spread frustration via social media. Despite claims of project halts and layoffs, Chi­nese officials have clarified that work on the Tarbela Dam expan­sion project will resume, ensur­ing employees’ rights. Both the Chinese Embassy and Consulate General in Pakistan condemned the attack, reiterating China’s commitment to combating ter­rorism.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stressed the joint responsibility of Paki­stan and China in holding terror­ists accountable. The resumption of work on the Tarbela Dam ex­pansion project signifies China’s unwavering dedication to infra­structure development and eco­nomic cooperation with Paki­stan. Abdullah Gul emphasized the significance of Chinese au­thorities’ statements and the continuation of work at Dasu and the Tarbela Dam expansion proj­ect, denouncing the efforts of an­ti-national elements to exploit the tragedy for political gain.