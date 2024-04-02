Turkey’s main opposition party wins major cities in elections blow to Erdogan

ISTABUL - Turkey’s local elections on Sunday marked the biggest election defeat for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development (AK) Party, as the main opposition group claimed victory in key cities including Istanbul and Ankara.
Turkey held nationwide elections on Sunday for city mayors, district mayors, and other local officials who will serve for the next five years. Erdogan’s party lost the popular vote for the first time since it started running for elections in 2002, and it lost regions that had previously been considered AK Party strongholds. “It is the biggest defeat,” said Murat Somer, professor of political science and international relations at Ozyegin University in Istanbul. It is a defeat not only in numbers, he said, but also because “Erdogan had used all state power” at his disposal to try to help his party win the elections.
The setback for the AK Party came almost a year after Erdogan was re-elected as president in a knife-edge May election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a close runoff vote. After his presidential victory, Erdogan had his sights on reclaiming cities lost to the opposition in 2019. Preliminary official results showed the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) had won 35 out of 81 municipalities including 14 out of 30 urban areas in the country, Turkey’s High Electoral Council said.