Turkey’s main opposition party wins major cities in elections blow to Erdogan

ISTABUL - Turkey’s local elections on Sun­day marked the biggest election defeat for President Recep Tayy­ip Erdogan’s Justice and Devel­opment (AK) Party, as the main opposition group claimed victo­ry in key cities including Istanbul and Ankara.

Turkey held nationwide elec­tions on Sunday for city mayors, district mayors, and other local officials who will serve for the next five years. Erdogan’s party lost the popular vote for the first time since it started running for elections in 2002, and it lost re­gions that had previously been considered AK Party strong­holds. “It is the biggest defeat,” said Murat Somer, professor of political science and interna­tional relations at Ozyegin Uni­versity in Istanbul. It is a defeat not only in numbers, he said, but also because “Erdogan had used all state power” at his disposal to try to help his party win the elections.

The setback for the AK Party came almost a year after Erdo­gan was re-elected as president in a knife-edge May election, de­feating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a close runoff vote. After his presidential victo­ry, Erdogan had his sights on re­claiming cities lost to the opposi­tion in 2019. Preliminary official results showed the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) had won 35 out of 81 municipali­ties including 14 out of 30 urban areas in the country, Turkey’s High Electoral Council said.