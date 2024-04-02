US says person infected with bird flu through dairy cattle

WASHINGTON - A person in the United States is recovering from bird flu af­ter being exposed to dairy cat­tle, officials said Monday amid rising concern over the current global strain of the virus. It is only the second case of a hu­man testing positive for bird flu in the country, and comes after the infection sickened herds in Texas, Kansas and several oth­er states over the past week. “The patient reported eye red­ness (consistent with conjunc­tivitis), as their only symptom, and is recovering,” said the Cen­ters for Disease. They were told to isolate and are being treated with the antiviral drug used for the flu. The CDC added the in­fection does not change its bird flu human health risk assess­ment for the US general public, which it rates as low. The first US bird flu case in a human oc­curred in a Colorado prison in­mate in 2022 -- however, that was through infected poultry. Experts are worried about the increasing number of mam­mals infected by the current H5N1 strain of Highly Patho­genic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and its potential for spread be­tween mammals, even as cas­es among humans remain high­ly rare. “Initial testing has not found changes to the virus that would make it more transmis­sible to humans,” the US De­partment of Agriculture, the CDC, and the Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement last week, which added the cows were infected by wild birds.