US says person infected with bird flu through dairy cattle

WASHINGTON - A person in the United States is recovering from bird flu after being exposed to dairy cattle, officials said Monday amid rising concern over the current global strain of the virus. It is only the second case of a human testing positive for bird flu in the country, and comes after the infection sickened herds in Texas, Kansas and several other states over the past week. “The patient reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis), as their only symptom, and is recovering,” said the Centers for Disease. They were told to isolate and are being treated with the antiviral drug used for the flu. The CDC added the infection does not change its bird flu human health risk assessment for the US general public, which it rates as low. The first US bird flu case in a human occurred in a Colorado prison inmate in 2022 -- however, that was through infected poultry. Experts are worried about the increasing number of mammals infected by the current H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and its potential for spread between mammals, even as cases among humans remain highly rare. “Initial testing has not found changes to the virus that would make it more transmissible to humans,” the US Department of Agriculture, the CDC, and the Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement last week, which added the cows were infected by wild birds.