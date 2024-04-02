WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension

HYDERABAD - The employees of Water and Sanita­tion Agency (WASA) on Monday de­manded the concerned quarters for the release of their salaries and pen­sion halted for many months.

The workers warned that the wa­ter supply from the Main Filtration Plant, could be suspended for a lon­ger time if the demand of their sala­ries is not fulfilled in time.

Meanwhile, the acting Managing Director of WASA Zeeshan Malik reached the spot where workers were holding protests. The acting MD requested the workers to restore the water supply as the residents of different localities could face hard­ships due to shortage of water.

On behalf of the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Zahid Hussain Shar, the act­ing MD assured that their genuine demand would be fulfilled before Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.