WB country director, IFC country manager meet Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Fi­nance and Reve­nue Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by Najy Benhassine, Country Direc­tor of the World Bank (WB) and Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh, Country Manager of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to discuss the collaborative development strate­gies and initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, enhancing financial stability, and fostering sustainable de­velopment within the country.

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening partnerships with inter­national financial institutions like IFC and WB was highlighted. Discussion was done to leverage their expertise and re­sources for the country’s development agenda. The minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private sector investment and ensuring transparency and accountability in financial matters.

Respective representatives from WB and IFC appreciated the efforts of the government aimed at bringing reforms in economic and financial sectors to ensure sustained economic growth in terms of expanding the tax base, SOEs restructur­ing, and privatization. They also discussed potential areas of cooperation and invest­ment opportunities in various sectors, in­cluding agriculture, power sector, and IT. The delegates expressed their organiza­tions’ continued support for the country’s development goals and agendas for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.