Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Wife killed, mother-in-law injured in shooting

Our Staff Reporter
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALANAGAR  -  A tragic incident happened near Bho­kan Patan, a suburb of Bahawalnagar, as a husband opened fire on his wife and mother-in-law during a domestic dis­pute on Monday. 

According to details, the wife, iden­tified as 45-year-old Naseem Bibi, succumbed to her injuries, while her mother-in-law, 80-year-old Naikan Bibi, sustained serious injuries. 

Both were rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment. Police promptly arrived at the scene and initi­ated legal proceedings to investigate the matter further.

