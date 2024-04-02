Wife killed, mother-in-law injured in shooting

BAHAWALANAGAR - A tragic incident happened near Bhokan Patan, a suburb of Bahawalnagar, as a husband opened fire on his wife and mother-in-law during a domestic dispute on Monday.
According to details, the wife, identified as 45-year-old Naseem Bibi, succumbed to her injuries, while her mother-in-law, 80-year-old Naikan Bibi, sustained serious injuries.
Both were rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment. Police promptly arrived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings to investigate the matter further.