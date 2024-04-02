Wife killed, mother-in-law injured in shooting

BAHAWALANAGAR - A tragic incident happened near Bho­kan Patan, a suburb of Bahawalnagar, as a husband opened fire on his wife and mother-in-law during a domestic dis­pute on Monday.

According to details, the wife, iden­tified as 45-year-old Naseem Bibi, succumbed to her injuries, while her mother-in-law, 80-year-old Naikan Bibi, sustained serious injuries.

Both were rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment. Police promptly arrived at the scene and initi­ated legal proceedings to investigate the matter further.