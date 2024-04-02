Women’s Junior Squash gold medallist calls on CM advisor

PESHAWAR - Gold medallist of Women’s England Squash Junior Open Championship Mah Noor Ali, along with her parents, called on Advisor to Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, at his office, Civil Secretariat, in Pesha­war on Monday.

Mah Noor Ali, a squash champion from Peshawar, has won 9 gold medals in various competitions dur­ing her career, including the Asian Junior Champion­ship in Malaysia, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship and many other competitions, while in the England Junior Squash championship she has clenched the gold medal for his country by defeating the Indian player in the final.

This achievement of Mah Noor in England Squash Junior is the first achievement by any Pakistani in the history of 75 years. During the meeting, the sports ad­visor and world champion discussed the issues relat­ed to the promotion of squash in the province and fa­cilities for the players as well. On the occasion, she also requested the support of the players in the interna­tional competitions from the provincial government.

The sports advisor said that Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa is a very fertile region in terms of squash and the soil of Peshawar has produced great world cham­pions in this regard. He said that Mah Noor’s glob­al success and gold medal in the squash field is un­doubtedly an honour for the entire country and especially our KP province.