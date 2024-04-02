Workers remove first chunk of destroyed Baltimore bridge

BALTIMORE - Workers have lifted out the first, 200-ton chunk of Baltimore’s collapsed bridge, officials said Sun­day, as efforts get underway to clear the harbor of the steel structure destroyed by an out-of-control ship. Demolition crews using blow torches sliced through the upper part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which crumbled when the Dali cargo ves­sel lost power and struck it on Tuesday, killing six people. Authorities hope that removing the bridge -- by cutting it into smaller sections and lifting them out -- will help rescuers recover all the victims’ bodies as well as reopen the crucial shipping lane.

“The first lift was made last night after the cut­ting of the top portion of one of the northern sec­tions of the Key Bridge was completed,” said US Coast Guard spokeswoman Kimberly Reaves in a statement.

“The piece removed last night was approximate­ly 200 tons,” she said, adding it would be moved to a barge that, once filled with additional pieces, would be taken to a debris-holding site on land