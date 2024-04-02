Youm-e-Ali processions culminate peacefully across country

ISLAMABAD - Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom anniversary of fourth pious ca­liph of Islam, Maula Ali ibn Abi Talib, was observed with deep reverence and devotion. Haz­rat Ali met his fate tragically on the 21st of Ramazan, 40 AH (661 CE), succumbing to fatal injuries inflicted by a Kharijite dissident, Ibn Muljim, during his journey to perform the Fajr prayer in the city of Kufa, Iraq. Throughout the country, maja­lis were held where zakireen narrate and expound upon the life and teachings of Haz­rat Ali. Processions, a hallmark of this solemn occasion, tra­verse the streets, symbolizing unity and remembrance. In Is­lamabad and Rawalpindi, pro­cessions commenced on Sun­day night, culminating at Sehr on Monday. The main proces­sion in Islamabad, originating from Imambargah Zainabiya, followed its traditional route to Imambargah Asna Ashri. In Rawalpindi and Peshawar, processions have concluded their routes. However, in La­hore, Karachi, and other re­gions, processions are under­way. Notably, Lahore’s main procession commenced from the historic Mubarak Haveli in Mochi Gate, destined for Kar­bala Gamey Shah outside Bhati Gate, amidst elaborate securi­ty measures. Stringent securi­ty arrangements were in place nationwide, with participants passing through walk-through gates and metal detectors. CCTV surveillance monitors procession routes, while over 5,000 personnel ensure partic­ipant safety along the way. In Karachi, the main procession, starting from Nishtar Park at 1 pm, necessitated road closures secured by containers. Over 5,000 police and Rangers per­sonnel safeguard procession attendees, with the route con­cluding at Hussainiya Iranain.