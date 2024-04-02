Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully in Sukkur

SUKKUR - Many small and big processions were taken out amid strict secu­rity across Sukkur district to ob­serve Youm-e- Ali (RA) on Monday. More than 500 police person­nel and officers were deployed to make Youm-i-Ali peaceful. No route was left open for offenders as police officials deployed on all routes to avert any untoward in­cident on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA). The main proces­sion was taken out from Central Imam Barghah to old Sukkur.

MORE THAN 200 FAITHFUL SIT FOR AITKAF IN ALLAH WALI MASJID

More than 200 faithful sit in Aitkaf before Maghrib prayer at Allah Wali Masjid under the su­pervision of Prominent Religious Scholor and Imam of Masjid, Mufti Abdul Bari. Talking to me­dia here on Monday, he said that after scrutiny of the applications more than 200 people were se­lected to sit for Aitkaf for the last 10 days of Ramazan. He said that the administration of Allah Wali Majsid held special lectures during this period for the faith­ful. Mufti Abdul Bari added that Motakifeen will also participate in Qiyam-ul-Lail in the Masjid. Famous local Qura will recite Quran in Qiyam ul Lail.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sukkur, Bar­rister Arslan Sheikh visited the Masjid and reviews facilities being provided to the faithfuls. Mayor Sukkur has directed the Municipal Corporation authorities that no stone shall be left unturned to pro­vide best facilities to the faithful.

SUKKUR SSP CONDUCTS OPEN COURT

Sukkur SSP Abid Baloch on Monday conducted first open court after assuming charge of Sukkur Police, aiming to address public grievances and foster their resolution. While speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the open court’s purpose to promptly resolve issues raised by the public. He asserted that addressing public concerns in a timely manner is his foremost priority, pledging full efforts to facilitate the community.

The attendees voiced their concerns and personal matters to the SSP Sukkur. He stressed the importance of community collaboration in tackling soci­etal challenges.