Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully in Sukkur

SUKKUR - Many small and big processions were taken out amid strict security across Sukkur district to observe Youm-e- Ali (RA) on Monday. More than 500 police personnel and officers were deployed to make Youm-i-Ali peaceful. No route was left open for offenders as police officials deployed on all routes to avert any untoward incident on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA). The main procession was taken out from Central Imam Barghah to old Sukkur.
MORE THAN 200 FAITHFUL SIT FOR AITKAF IN ALLAH WALI MASJID
More than 200 faithful sit in Aitkaf before Maghrib prayer at Allah Wali Masjid under the supervision of Prominent Religious Scholor and Imam of Masjid, Mufti Abdul Bari. Talking to media here on Monday, he said that after scrutiny of the applications more than 200 people were selected to sit for Aitkaf for the last 10 days of Ramazan. He said that the administration of Allah Wali Majsid held special lectures during this period for the faithful. Mufti Abdul Bari added that Motakifeen will also participate in Qiyam-ul-Lail in the Masjid. Famous local Qura will recite Quran in Qiyam ul Lail.
Meanwhile, Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh visited the Masjid and reviews facilities being provided to the faithfuls. Mayor Sukkur has directed the Municipal Corporation authorities that no stone shall be left unturned to provide best facilities to the faithful.
SUKKUR SSP CONDUCTS OPEN COURT
Sukkur SSP Abid Baloch on Monday conducted first open court after assuming charge of Sukkur Police, aiming to address public grievances and foster their resolution. While speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the open court’s purpose to promptly resolve issues raised by the public. He asserted that addressing public concerns in a timely manner is his foremost priority, pledging full efforts to facilitate the community.
The attendees voiced their concerns and personal matters to the SSP Sukkur. He stressed the importance of community collaboration in tackling societal challenges.