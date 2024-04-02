Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Zindigi, Zong collaborate to elevate digital financial services in Pakistan

Zindigi, Zong collaborate to elevate digital financial services in Pakistan
Web Desk
7:55 PM | April 02, 2024
In a significant move towards financial digitization in Pakistan, Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has entered a strategic partnership with Zong, the leading telecommunications provider in the country. This collaboration aims to provide seamless and innovative digital financial solutions, reinforcing the shared vision of both entities to drive financial inclusivity and digital transformation across Pakistan.

Through this partnership, Zong users will gain access to Zindigi's digital financial services, for seamless payments and much more. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's digital financial services transformation, bringing the country closer to a fully inclusive financial ecosystem that caters to consumer needs.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi, stated, “Zindigi’s primary mission is centered on addressing evolving consumer needs. Our collaborative efforts aim to elevate the user experience for Zong subscribers while also making a significant contribution to the digital financial landscape of the country.”

Adding to this, Huang Zhidong, Chief Financial Officer at Zong, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are excited to partner with Zindigi to integrate their Banking as a Service solution within our Zong app.”

This partnership emphasizes Zindigi’s unwavering commitment to empowering organizations by delivering tailor-made solutions through BaaS platform to address their digital financial service needs. It marks a significant milestone in forging a more inclusive, digitally empowered, and customer-centric financial ecosystem.

