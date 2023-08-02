Wednesday, August 02, 2023
1,700 flood victims citizens evacuated in Vehari

Agencies
August 02, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

VEHARI   -   Over 1,700 citizens evacu­ated and shifted to safer places due to a flood in the River Satluj in district Vehari. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asif Hussain Shah while re­viewing arrangements in flood-affected areas, here Tuesday. “About 54,000 cusec water is following at Head Islam. The govern­ment is utilising all avail­able resources to facilitate the citizens. The district ad­ministration has set up 13 relief camps for the facility of the people. All possible facilities have been given in the camps,” he added. He observed that all relevant departments had been tasked to make all possible arrangements. “There is also a chance of an increase in water level,” he hinted.

