1,700 flood victims citizens evacuated in Vehari

VEHARI - Over 1,700 citizens evacuated and shifted to safer places due to a flood in the River Satluj in district Vehari. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asif Hussain Shah while reviewing arrangements in flood-affected areas, here Tuesday. “About 54,000 cusec water is following at Head Islam. The government is utilising all available resources to facilitate the citizens. The district administration has set up 13 relief camps for the facility of the people. All possible facilities have been given in the camps,” he added. He observed that all relevant departments had been tasked to make all possible arrangements. “There is also a chance of an increase in water level,” he hinted.