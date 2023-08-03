KARACHI-Pakistan’s 1st International Food and Agriculture Exhibition will be held on August 10-12, 2023 in Karachi. The three-day event will feature 400+ products, 200+ exhibitors and 400+ international buyers. To promote the untapped potential of Pakistan’s food and agriculture industry, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing Pakistan’s First International Food and Agriculture Exhibition, FoodAg2023. The exhibition is set to take place from 10th to 12th August 2023 at the Expo Center, Karachi.

This highly anticipated three-day event aims to introduce global trade sectors to Pakistan’s abundant food and agricultural potential, with a strong focus on fostering B2B (business-to-business) models and driving exports to thrive in the country. This event promises to be an unparalleled experience for pioneers of food and agriculture industries, investors, exporters, and international buyers from USA, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia and more. This grand exhibition serves as a platform for them to explore new opportunities and facilitate strategic collaborations.

FoodAg2023 will commence with a high-profile Investment Conference, exclusively designed for global investors and foreign delegates. This conference will offer an in-depth exploration of Pakistan’s vast potential in the food and agriculture industries, presenting a golden opportunity to boost international collaborations. By attracting foreign investment, FoodAg2023 aims to strengthen the export-oriented business of the Pakistani food industry and improve the country’s standing in the global market.

The heart of the event lies in the Food and Agriculture exhibition, where Pakistani companies will showcase their finest produce and products to international buyers. With a focus on B2B interactions, this first-of-its-kind platform will open doors to enhanced trade relationships and global market access. The access will be a great win for Pakistan’s economic development and export-oriented approach. A compelling highlight of the exhibition is the Cuisine Show, which will feature renowned international and national chefs creating their favourite recipes using Pakistan’s finest ingredients. From our rice and spices to meat and poultry – everything will be homegrown. This captivating showcase will underscore the country’s potential to become a leading exporter of premium quality food products.

FoodAg2023 marks a historic milestone for Pakistan’s global food and agriculture promotion. As foreign investors and delegates converge at the Investment Conference, the event serves as a powerful catalyst to forge lasting partnerships, accelerate economic growth, and strengthen the country’s position in the international export market. While the first two days of the event, August 10-11, are exclusively reserved for foreign investors and international buyers, the third day, August 12, will be open to public. TDAP, as a premier government institution dedicated to promoting and facilitating Pakistan’s exports, stands ready to support the success of this historic event.