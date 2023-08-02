9 professional beggars held in Peshawar

Peshawar - The squad from the Dar-ul-Kafala social welfare department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a successful operation against professional beggars in various localities of Peshawar, leading to the arrest of 9 male and female individuals engaged in professional begging.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of the Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Salma Begum. The team raided busy public places and markets, including Gulbahar, Anum Sanum Chowk, Saddar, Ring Road, Nishtar Abad, and Kohat Road, where they apprehended 4 male and 5 female professional beggars.

Following the arrests, the beggars were taken to Dar-ul-Kafala for detention and reintegration, with full adherence to all necessary legal and procedural requirements. Hina, the Manager of Dar-ul-Kafala, emphasized that the crackdown against professional beggars will continue.