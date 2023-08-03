Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Addressing Pollution in Karachi  

August 02, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Controlling pollution in Karachi requires a multi-faceted approach. One way to reduce pollution is by improving waste management and recycling systems to reduce the amount of waste burned or dumped in the city. Promoting clean energy sources like solar or wind power and encouraging energy-efficient technologies is another effective method. Additionally, reducing the number of cars on the road and promoting public transportation or cycling can help combat air pollution. Raising public awareness about the harmful effects of pollution and promoting environmentally friendly behaviours can also foster a culture of sustainability in Karachi. By adopting a comprehensive approach to pollution control, we can create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable city for everyone.

Taha Ahmed,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023