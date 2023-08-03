Addressing Pollution in Karachi  

Controlling pollution in Karachi requires a multi-faceted approach. One way to reduce pollution is by improving waste management and recycling systems to reduce the amount of waste burned or dumped in the city. Promoting clean energy sources like solar or wind power and encouraging energy-efficient technologies is another effective method. Additionally, reducing the number of cars on the road and promoting public transportation or cycling can help combat air pollution. Raising public awareness about the harmful effects of pollution and promoting environmentally friendly behaviours can also foster a culture of sustainability in Karachi. By adopting a comprehensive approach to pollution control, we can create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable city for everyone.

Taha Ahmed,

Karachi.