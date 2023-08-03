Advisor to US President visits PCJCCI

LAHORE - Shahid Ahmed Khan, Advisor to President of the United States of America, visited Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday at PCJCCI Secretariat to discuss trilateral relations between America, Pakistan and China. The meeting was attended by the executive committee members of PCJCCI and many business leaders from both Pakistan and China. Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI, said that America and China are super power countries and they can complement Pakistan’s economy in many fields, therefore, these both countries should help in enhancing trade and economic ties with Pakistan to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes. Ali Raza Rizvi said that Pakistan’s business climate has areas that need to be strengthened, including regulation, intellectual property protection, and taxation. The United States of America and China should help Pakistan to achieve business climate enhancements and also help in promoting business linkages between the private sectors of both countries. Shahid Ahmed Khan exchanged his views by saying that the United States has been Pakistan’s largest export market – importing more than $5 billion in Pakistani goods in 2021, far surpassing any other country. The United States has also been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years. He added that in the most recent fiscal year, U.S. direct investment in Pakistan increased by 50 percent – it is now the highest it has been in over a decade. Major US investments are concentrated in consumer goods, chemicals, energy, agriculture, business process out-sourcing, transportation, and communications. He stressed that a delegation of China and Pakistan must visit America to see the potential for business ideas and investment opportunities and assured that his Embassy would provide them all possible support and cooperation. Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, said that Pakistan considers America as most important country for trade and their support and help in initiating innovative business ideas would definitely help in stabilizing the economy of Pakistan. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI also said that PCJCCI aims to enhance regional connectivity by enhancing bilateral and trilateral trade relations between the countries.