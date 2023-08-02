Ahsan inaugurates three centers of excellence

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Plan­ning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated three centers of excellence have been started which include National Center for Manu­facturing (NCM), National Center for Quantum Com­puting (NCQC) and Na­tional Center for Nanosci­ence and Nanotechnology (NCNN). Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Pro­fessor Ahsan Iqbal was chief guest at the launching ceremony. Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, Secretary of Ministry of Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Vice Chancellors of Universities and senior officials of vari­ous ministries participated in the ceremony. These cen­ters would be established in different universities in Pakistan. Among them are National Center for Quan­tum Computing Lahore University of Management Sciences Lahore, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology University of Engineering and Technol­ogy, Karachi and Institute of Computer Science, Uni­versity of Engineering and Technology Lahore.