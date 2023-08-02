Ahsan inaugurates three centers of excellence

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated three centers of excellence have been started which include National Center for Manufacturing (NCM), National Center for Quantum Computing (NCQC) and National Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NCNN). Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal was chief guest at the launching ceremony. Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, Secretary of Ministry of Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Vice Chancellors of Universities and senior officials of various ministries participated in the ceremony. These centers would be established in different universities in Pakistan. Among them are National Center for Quantum Computing Lahore University of Management Sciences Lahore, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi and Institute of Computer Science, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.