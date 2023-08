ANF arrest 31 smugglers, seize drugs

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) have arrested 31 suspected smugglers on charges of drug peddling from various parts of country, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Tuesday.

The ANF also seized 2202.57 kg drugs worth 28.666 million US dollars in international market.

Of 31 suspected smugglers, detained by ANF, 5 were women and 2 foreigners, he said adding that as many as 11 vehicles were impounded while conducting 32 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 75.600 Kg Opium, 21.738 Kg Heroin, 2096.936 Kg Hashish, 115 Grams Cocaine, 1.329 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 4 Kg Crystal, 52 Grams Ecstasy Tablets (80 x Tabs) and 2.800 Kg Clonazepam Tablets (14400 x Tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 1608.9 Kg Drugs in 6 operations while arrested 9 persons including 2 women involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 30 Kg Opium, 3 Kg Heroin, 1573.100 Kg Hashish and 2.800 Kg Clonazepam Tabs (14400 x Tabs).

ANF Punjab recovered 144.14 Kg Drugs in 6 operations while arrested 9 persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 5 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 45.600 Kg Opium, 5.660 Kg Heroin, 92.400 Kg Hashish and 480 Grams Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KP recovered 409.500 Kg drugs in 8 operations while arrested a person involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 409.500 Kg Hashish.

ANF Sindh recovered 25.236 Kg drugs in 4 operations while arrested 5 persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2.100 Kg Heroin and 19.136 Kg Hashish and 4 Kg Crystal.

ANF North recovered 14.794 Kg drugs in 8 operations while arrested 7 persons including 2 foreigners 1 woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 10.978 Kg Heroin, 2.800 Kg Hashish, 115 Grams Cocaine, 849 Grams Methamphetamine (Ice) and 52 Grams Ecstasy Tablets (80 x Tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.