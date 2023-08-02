Asad inquires after health of blast victims

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mahmood, visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Monday to meet with the injured victims of a tragic blast that occurred during a public meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF).

During the visit, Maulana Asad expressed profound grief and sorrow for the victims and offered prayers for their swift recovery. He assured them of every possible assistance and support to aid their healing process.

Emphasizing the resilience of the JUIF workers and their unwavering commitment to democratic values, Maulana Asad Mahmood condemned the heinous attack.