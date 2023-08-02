Atta Tarar sees new standard of justice for Imran Niazi

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Inte­rior Attaullah Tarrar on Tuesday alleged that with fixing of PTI chief Imran Niazi’s case for hearing by the apex court a “new standard of justice” had been set up. Addressing a press conference, he ques­tioned as to why the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was favoured out of the way. “There is hardly an applicant in the country whose case has been fixed for hearing twice in the apex court against the trial court’s proceedings,” the SAPM added. He said Imran Niazi filed two applications in the trial court to stop the Toshakhana case proceed­ings and nine in the high court, but all were rejected and same was the case for his plea before the Supreme Court in that regard, which was also turned down. Now once again he had filed an­other application in the apex court to stop the trial court’s proceedings and that was fixed for hearing, which was unprecedented, the SAPM added.