Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan CM pays tribute to Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed on first death anniversary

Our Staff Reporter
August 02, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed on his first death anni­versary. In his statement issued here, he said that the services of Shaheed General for the country and the province were worthy of emulation and pride, saying that martyred Lieuten­ant General Sarfaraz Ali was a true soldier and compassionate person. “I had a sincere friend­ship with Shaheed General,” he said and added that the people of the province would always appreciate the tireless work and diligence of the martyred general in the flood-affected ar­eas of Balochistan.

He said that the Martyr Gen­eral suffered an unfortunate accident during the relief op­erations for the relief and reha­bilitation of the flood victims.

“On this day, we salute the martyred General Sarfraz Ali and other martyrs of the un­fortunate accident with him,” he said. He said that the na­tion would never forget the great sons of the Pakistan Army and the country and also prayed for them on first anni­versary martyrs death.

Delegation of under training officers and faculty members visit Safe City

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1690866746.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023