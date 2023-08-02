Balochistan CM pays tribute to Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed on first death anniversary

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed on his first death anni­versary. In his statement issued here, he said that the services of Shaheed General for the country and the province were worthy of emulation and pride, saying that martyred Lieuten­ant General Sarfaraz Ali was a true soldier and compassionate person. “I had a sincere friend­ship with Shaheed General,” he said and added that the people of the province would always appreciate the tireless work and diligence of the martyred general in the flood-affected ar­eas of Balochistan.

He said that the Martyr Gen­eral suffered an unfortunate accident during the relief op­erations for the relief and reha­bilitation of the flood victims.

“On this day, we salute the martyred General Sarfraz Ali and other martyrs of the un­fortunate accident with him,” he said. He said that the na­tion would never forget the great sons of the Pakistan Army and the country and also prayed for them on first anni­versary martyrs death.