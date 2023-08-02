Wednesday, August 02, 2023
BBISE chairman constitutes committee to probe incident of sexual harassment

Our Staff Reporter
August 02, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Board of Interme­diate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Ejaz Azeem Baloch took notice of the incident of harassment of women and sus­pended the accused official while forming an inquiry committee to probe the incident in detail. 

BBISE’s Controller of Examina­tions Abida Kakar told the media on Tuesday that the committee comprising the Controller of Ex­amination, Additional Controller Haji Muhammad Anwar Shah and Deputy Controller Faridullah will examine all the motives and submit its report within three days. “If any official is found in­volved, strict action will be taken against him,” she added. 

Abida Kakar said the BBISE chairman had directed to con­duct an impartial investigation through a high-level committee that was formed after taking immediate notice of the post that went viral on social media the other day. She said victims should approach the commit­tee as their identities would be kept confidential, adding that they would be provided full protection and justice.

Our Staff Reporter

