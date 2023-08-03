I am writing to express my growing concern about the behaviour of teenagers in our society. As a long-time member of this community, I have observed a noticeable shift in the attitudes and actions of our younger generation, and I believe it’s imperative that we collectively address these issues. First and foremost, it seems that many teenagers today are becoming increasingly detached from face-to-face interactions. The prevalence of smartphones and social media platforms has given rise to a virtual world that often takes precedence over genuine human connections. As a result, essential communication and social skills are suffering, leading to a generation that struggles to build meaningful relationships and express empathy.

Additionally, the rise in cyberbullying is alarming. Behind the perceived anonymity of screens, some teenagers engage in hurtful behaviours that can have severe consequences for their peers’ mental and emotional well-being. We must educate our youth about the importance of responsible online behaviour and the potential harm that comes from cyberbullying. Another disconcerting trend is the apparent lack of respect for authority figures. Teachers, parents, and other adults who once commanded respect now face defiance and disobedience from some teenagers. While it’s natural for adolescents to assert their independence, this should not translate into blatant disrespect. We need to foster a culture that values authority while encouraging healthy discussions and exchanges of ideas. Furthermore, the disregard for personal responsibility and accountability is troubling.

Some teenagers engage in risky behaviours without fully comprehending the potential repercussions of their actions. We should promote programmes that instill a sense of responsibility and educate them on the consequences of their choices. This issue needs effective attention.

RAZIA KHALIQ,

Turbat.