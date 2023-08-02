Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Brazil, Italy eliminated from FIFA Women's World Cup

Brazil, Italy eliminated from FIFA Women's World Cup
Anadolu
9:16 PM | August 02, 2023
Sports

Brazil and Italy were eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after their last group stage games on Wednesday.

South Africa beat Italy 3-2 in Group G, while Brazil settled for a goalless draw against Jamaica in Group F.

France defeated Panama 6-3 in the other Group F game and Sweden beat Argentina 2-0 in Group G on Wednesday.

Sweden and South Africa finished Group G, first with 9 points and second with 4 points, respectively, to reach the round of 16.

In Group F, France lay in top spot with 7 points, while Jamaica placed second with 5 points. Both teams joined the last 16 nations in the competition.

Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Nigeria, Japan, Spain, England, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the US are other teams to reach the round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

On Thursday, Morocco will take on Colombia, while South Korea will face Germany in Group H, to grab the last two tickets in the round of 16.

Tags:

Anadolu

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023