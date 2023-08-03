Bullish trend continues at PSX

ISLAMABAD - Bullish trend continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday as the 100-index gained 534.04 points, a positive change of 1.11 percent, closing at 48,764.55 points against 48,230.51 points the previous trading day. A total of 556,141,485 shares were traded during the day as compared to 556,930,694 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.989 billion against Rs 15.946 billion on the last trading day. As many as 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 194 of them recorded gains and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 92,895,571 shares at Rs 3.75 per share; Bank of Punjab with 46,991,000 shares at Rs.4.82 per share and Pak Refinery with 31,345,365 shares at Rs 18.40 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 150.00 per share price, closing at Rs7,150.00 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex with an Rs 39.88 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,164.87. Blessed Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 27.74 per share closing at Rs 342.24, followed by Philip Morris Pak with Rs 12.50 decline to close at Rs 430.00.