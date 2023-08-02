Chief of German Army calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI - Chief of German Army Lieu­tenant General Alfonas Mais called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Mu­nir at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting matters of mutu­al interest, regional security sit­uation and defence cooperation were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bi­lateral relations in all fields. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terror­ism and Pakistan’s continued ef­forts for bringing peace and sta­bility in the region.