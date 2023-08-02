CM Bizenjo vows to eradicate polio diseases for safety of children health

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that incumbent provincial government was committed to eradicate polio disease through contribution of public and polio teams.

In his message issued here on the occasion of seven-day anti-polio campaign across the prov­ince, he said that with the ef­forts of the government and all stakeholders, we have reached the aim of complete purging of polio. “The commitment to make Balochistan polio-free will be fulfilled,” he said, adding that the aim of the anti-polio cam­paign was to protect the future generation from physical dis­abilities.

The CM further underlined that the role of scholars, media and civil society in anti-polio campaign has key importance, saying that unfortunately, whenever a polio campaign was launched, misconceptions were spread among the public which were being foiled by positive ef­forts of government.

He said that we have to play role to secure the future of our next generation, saying that parents must give polio drops to their children during the anti-polio campaign.

He also directed officials concerned that during the anti-polio campaign, full protection should be provided to the polio teams in order to achieve target of polio drive in the district.