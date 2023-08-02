Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CM briefs PM Shehbaz on Rizwana torture case

Our Staff Reporter
August 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday contacted Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif to discuss the distress­ing incident of Rizwana’s brutal tor­ture by a judge’s wife in Islamabad. In the telephonic conversation, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi con­veyed the urgent appeal for justice and assistance made by Rizwana’s parents. He also provided updates on Rizwana’s health and ongoing treatment.

Moved by the gravity of the situ­ation, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif promptly assured the oppressed family of all possible assistance and pledged to expedite the process of delivering justice.

