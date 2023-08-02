CM briefs PM Shehbaz on Rizwana torture case

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday contacted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the distressing incident of Rizwana’s brutal torture by a judge’s wife in Islamabad. In the telephonic conversation, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed the urgent appeal for justice and assistance made by Rizwana’s parents. He also provided updates on Rizwana’s health and ongoing treatment.
Moved by the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif promptly assured the oppressed family of all possible assistance and pledged to expedite the process of delivering justice.