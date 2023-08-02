CM’s aide concerned over performance of KPOGCL

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Finance and Energy, Himayatullah Khan, expressed concern about the performance of KP Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) during a meeting held on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Advisor urged Secretary of Energy and Power, who is a member of the Board of Governors, to present a detailed report on KPOGCL’s activities over the past two years. He pointed out that despite having twice the number of employees compared to other national- level companies, KPOGCL’s performance was disappointingly low.

“This is the hardearned tax money of the people of KP,” the Advisor emphasized, noting that the cost of drilling a well exceeded thirty million dollars. He also stressed that the province’s financial resources were limited and, therefore, KPOGCL’s primary responsibility should not be oil drilling.