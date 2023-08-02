COAS Munir felicitates PLA on 96th founding anniversary

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday felicitated the People's Liberation Army of China and lauded its role in China's defence, security and nation building, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the army chief expressed these remarks on the 96th anniversary of the founding of People's Liberation Army of China commemorated at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was the chief guest on the occasion.

While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, the army chief said that Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.

The army chief said that PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.

Charge d'Affaires of the embassy of the People's Republic of China Pang Chunxue, Defence Attache Major General Wang Zhong, Chinese Embassy officials and Officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Charge d'Affaires thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

She said this all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes.

She endorsed that China and Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries.