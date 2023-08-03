Commitment to transparency  

I would like to take a moment to commend the Information Commission of Punjab for their unwavering dedication to promoting transparency and accountability within our province. Their efforts in ensuring access to information and addressing instances of corruption deserve our appreciation.

The Information Commission of Punjab’s work in uncovering hidden information and making government records available to the public has been invaluable. They have played a crucial role in fostering a culture of transparency and empowering citizens to actively participate in decision-making processes.

I extend my deepest gratitude to the Information Commission of Punjab for their commitment to upholding the right to information. Their efforts contribute to building a more open and accountable society for all.

ALI,

USA.