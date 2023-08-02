Costs of Communalism

The recent incident of an Indian railway guard killing a senior colleague and three Muslim passengers on a train, followed by his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is a disturbing testament to how communalism has been promoted under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India. This targeted act of violence is just one among many across the country, manifesting the deep-rooted divisions that plague India.

The arrest of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh, who openly endorsed Modi and Adityanath after the shooting on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express train, highlights the dangerous extent of communalism. Singh’s connection to the ruling party reinforces concerns about the promotion of divisive ideologies that fuel such vigilante killings. This incident, condemned as a “cold-blooded murder” by opposition leader Jairam Ramesh, exposes the complicity of influential BJP leaders in damaging India’s social fabric.

The tragic clashes between Hindus and Muslims in India’s Haryana state, resulting in the death of five individuals, including two police personnel, further accentuate the deeply troubling state of affairs. The violence erupted during a Hindu religious procession passing through the Muslim-dominated Nuh region. The clash between these two groups, originally intended to proceed peacefully between temples, reveals the underlying tensions and division that now plague communities. The loss of lives, including members of the home guard who actively support police efforts to maintain civil order, exemplifies the need for urgent measures to restore harmony and unity.

The current state of communal violence in India is deeply disturbing, yet it remains inadequately highlighted on the international stage. These incidents of targeted attacks and clashes between religious communities are indicative of a profound social and political crisis that should concern the world at large. The divisive rhetoric and policies promoted under the BJP government have contributed to an atmosphere where intolerance and hate thrive. It is essential for the international community to recognise and address this pressing issue, supporting efforts to restore peace, harmony, and inclusivity in India.